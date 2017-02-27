Oscar Winning Actor Mahershala Ali Used To Be A Rapper

February 27, 2017 4:32 PM By DJ Meechie

‘Moonlight’ actor Mahershala Ali who was the first Muslim to win a Oscar lastnight for best supporting actor, started his career as a rapper. The gritty boss and hip hop connoisseur Cottonmouth whom Ali played in ‘Luke Cage’ admired Notorious B.I.G but Ali’s start in hip hop came a decade ago. The Oakland actor and MC was in a legendary hip hop group called the Hieroglyphics. They put out two albums in 2006 and 2007 when he rapped under the name Prince Ali. Below is a video he was in with Keith Murray and Planet Asia called “The Majors,” also a single record called “The Path.”


