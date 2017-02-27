Viola Davis Makes History at the Oscars

Viola Davis won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the 2016 film “Fences.” In conjunction with her Emmy for ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder” and a Tony for the Broadway rendition of fences, Viola became for the first Black woman to receive the triple crown for acting, twenty-third overall.
See below for the full list of Oscar winners:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Cinematography
La La Land
Best Documentary Feature
O.J.: Made in America
Best Documentary Short Subject
The White Helmets
Best Foreign Language Film
The Salesman, Iran
Best Live Action Short
Sing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Best Sound Mixing
Hacksaw Ridge
Best Production Design
La La Land
Best Visual Effects
The Jungle Book
Best Costume Design
Fantastic Beasts
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Suicide Squad
Best Original Score
La La Land
Best Original Song
“City of Stars,” La La Land
Best Original Screenplay
Manchester by the Sea
Best Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight
Best Animated Feature
Zootopia
Best Animated Short Film
Piper
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis Fences
Best Film Editing
Hacksaw Ridge
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Directing
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Picture
Moonlight