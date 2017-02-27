Viola Davis Makes History at the Oscars

Viola Davis won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the 2016 film “Fences.” In conjunction with her Emmy for ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder” and a Tony for the Broadway rendition of fences, Viola became for the first Black woman to receive the triple crown for acting, twenty-third overall.

See below for the full list of Oscar winners:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Cinematography

La La Land

Best Documentary Feature

O.J.: Made in America

Best Documentary Short Subject

The White Helmets

Best Foreign Language Film

The Salesman, Iran

Best Live Action Short

Sing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Best Sound Mixing

Hacksaw Ridge

Best Production Design

La La Land

Best Visual Effects

The Jungle Book

Best Costume Design

Fantastic Beasts

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Suicide Squad

Best Original Score

La La Land

Best Original Song

“City of Stars,” La La Land

Best Original Screenplay

Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moonlight

Best Animated Feature

Zootopia

Best Animated Short Film

Piper

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis Fences

Best Film Editing

Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Directing

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Picture

Moonlight