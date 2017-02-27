Viola Davis Makes History at the Oscars

February 27, 2017 1:34 PM By Brittany Jay
Viola Davis won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the 2016 film “Fences.”  In conjunction with her Emmy for ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder” and a Tony for the Broadway rendition of fences, Viola became for the first Black woman to receive the triple crown for acting, twenty-third overall.

See below for the full list of Oscar winners:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Cinematography
La La Land

Best Documentary Feature
O.J.: Made in America

Best Documentary Short Subject
The White Helmets

Best Foreign Language Film
The Salesman, Iran

Best Live Action Short
Sing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Sound Editing
Arrival

Best Sound Mixing
Hacksaw Ridge

Best Production Design
La La Land

Best Visual Effects
The Jungle Book

Best Costume Design
Fantastic Beasts

Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Suicide Squad

Best Original Score
La La Land

Best Original Song
“City of Stars,” La La Land

Best Original Screenplay
Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight

Best Animated Feature
Zootopia

Best Animated Short Film
Piper

Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis Fences

Best Film Editing
Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actress in a Leading Role
Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Directing
Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Picture
Moonlight

