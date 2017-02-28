Chance The Rapper Shows His Only Tattoo, Talks Chicago & Kirk Franklin

Chance the Rapper met with Katie Couric in Chicago to talk about his rise in the music industry. The interview starts with Chance talking about his hat which he says he wears partially because he has a “weird head shape.” He jokes about never taking it off saying he sleeps in his hat. He tells a funny story of how he went to the White Sox to try and be the official spokesman for the team and began wearing their team’s hat all the time. The deal fell through and lead him to the 3 hat, which he explained the meaning of.

He also talks about the influence that Kirk Franklin has had on his music. He shares that hs while he started in the church that he didn’t really get back into Kirk Franklin until he was in LA and had a “bad Xanax addiction.” He says that listening to Franklin helped him understand how to arrange music better and really influenced the way he makes music now.

He later shows Couric his only tattoo, which is written backward, and admits he regrets it. The tattoo says ” ” over his heart as a reminder he’s not doing enough. He also shared he has no plans to get any more tattoos.

Watch below.