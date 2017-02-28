Jay-Z Will Help Produce ‘In The Heights’ Movie

February 28, 2017 7:13 AM By Melissa Lopez

It was reported back in September that Jay-Z had signed a TV and movie production deal with the Weinstein Brothers, and now we know what one of those movies will be. It was announced at a pre-Oscar party Sunday, Harvey Weinstein announced that Jay-Z will be one of the six producers bringing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical ‘The Heights’ to the big screen.

There have not been many details about the upcoming film but Jay-Z previously said that he was “excited to tell stories from real-life prophets who, through their struggles, have changed the world for the better and others whose stories are filled with fantasy and delight.”

Details here.

More from Melissa Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Tickets To Katt Williams
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live