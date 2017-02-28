Jay-Z Will Help Produce ‘In The Heights’ Movie

It was reported back in September that Jay-Z had signed a TV and movie production deal with the Weinstein Brothers, and now we know what one of those movies will be. It was announced at a pre-Oscar party Sunday, Harvey Weinstein announced that Jay-Z will be one of the six producers bringing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical ‘The Heights’ to the big screen.

There have not been many details about the upcoming film but Jay-Z previously said that he was “excited to tell stories from real-life prophets who, through their struggles, have changed the world for the better and others whose stories are filled with fantasy and delight.”

Details here.