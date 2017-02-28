Kodak Black Arrested, Again

By Radio.com Staff

Kodak Black has been arrested in for violating his probation. According to records, Black (real name Dieuson Octave) was arrested by the Broward County, Florida court, confirms the Sheriff’s department.

Black tweeted a photo of himself wearing a suit and tie this morning on his way to court, where he was later arrested.

The 19-year old rapper was put on probation from an earlier arrest in May when he was accused of strong-arm robbery, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, reports XXL.

Records indicate Black’s probation violations include not staying confined to his approved residence and traveling to locations without permission including a Miami strip club and a boxing match in Ohio.

Black is being held in the Broward County Jail without bond.