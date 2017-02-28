The BMW 2Pac Was Shot in Is On Sale!

A company called Moments in Time owns the BMW 750il that Tupac was riding in that night he was fatally and they’re looking to sell it for $1.5 million dollars. The BMW has been fully restored, so the bullet holes from that night are no longer visible but the buyer will still be able to see indentations where the bullets struck. Moments in Time is the same company that acquired and successfully sold some of Tupac’s lyrics sheets and notebooks for an insane amount of cash, so I’m sure a rich collector will glady snag this deal.