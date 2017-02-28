TLC’s Final Album May Be Coming In June

Fans have been anxiously waiting for TLC’s final album, and there has finally been an update. The group’s manager Bill Diggins posted on their Kickstarter page that while they haven’t set an exact date they the final album is “tentatively scheduled” to be released it at the end of June. He says they plan on setting a nexact date in the next couple weeks as they put the finishing touches on it.

The group started a Kickstarter for their final album in January 2015 and within a month had earned $430,225. Fans then got frustrated in November 2015 when they still hadn’t seen anything from TLC. Diggins explained the delay in his new post saying “sometimes you can’t rush art.” He also notes finishing up a tour and scheduling conflicts.

