Rumors that Trey Songz has a sex tape floating around started over the weekend. A 13-second clip from a tape has been making rounds and fans believe the man in the clip is Trey Songz. They say that based on a tattoo and the voice of the man in the clip they believe it is him.

Trey took to Twitter to address the rumors while making light of the siutaion posting.

He didn’t exactly deny it but it sounds like he is unbothered by the rumors and is enjoying the “free press.”