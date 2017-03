According to the Jasmine Brand, Cardi B just signed a huge deal with Atlantic Records. the details of the deal havn’t been released but it’s said tobe worth several million dollars. She’s also allegedly leaving Love & Hip Hop to pursue her music career full time and she’s already on a roll with her new single “Lick” featuring her alleged bae, Offset.

LOOKING LIKE I CAUGHT A LICK !!!!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:47am PST