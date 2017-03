During his Yeezy Season 5 fashion show, Kanye played an unreleased version of The Dream singing J. Holiday’s ‘Bed.’ Now he has released the full 17-minute remix of the song.

INSTAGRAM @MelissaLopez937 | TWITTER @MelissaLopez937 Melissa Lopez has traveled around born and raised in Washington DC, then it was off to college in Miami, a job in Wisconsin and now Hartford. Melissa officially joining the Hot Morning Cr...