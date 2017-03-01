Kodak Black Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Kodak Black is back in jail just 3 months after he was released in December. Kodak had been in jail after a May arrest for charges including false imprisonment, strong arm robbery and possession of a firearm by a delinquent. According to the warrant, he violated his probation by leaving the house twice when he wasn’t supposed to; once to go to the strip club the other Adrien Broner’s boxing match in Ohio on Feb. 18. He also was required to attend an anger management program which he was “unsuccessfully discharged” from.

