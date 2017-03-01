Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce at Coachella

March 1, 2017 1:30 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Lady Gaga

In the wake of Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement and her postponing her Coachella performance to 2018, Coachella officials sought to find a replacement and landed on Lady Gaga.  Officials are still finalizing the details for how to carry out her performance so close to that day.  There are very mixed review about this replacement, as not all of Bey’s fans are fans of Lady Gaga.  However, with her recent Super Bowl performance and upcoming Joanne tour starting in August, it seems to be a great addition to her busy year.  Click here for full story.

