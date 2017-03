Meek Mill and Trey Songz are working on some new music in the wake of Remy Ma’s Nicki Minaj diss track. Both of them were named in the track so it’s interesting that the two are working together this week. Nicki called out Trey for not defending her and initially laughing it off.

Meek posted a picture of himself and Trey in the studio captioning it “Best of both worlds basically @treysongz a lot of money made last night.”