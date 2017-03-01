Nicki Minaj Loses KMart Deal

K-Mart announced that their business partnership with Nicki Minaj is over.

The info was leaked from a parody account for K-Mart on twitter called @kmartfashions when they tweeted “due to a dramatic decrease in sales, Nicki Minaj’s clothing line will soon be discontinued. Items are no 50% off.

People believed it and of course twisted it to fit the Remy Ma diss record narrative.

Kmart put out it’s own statement to confirm that even thought, the Kmartfashions account isn’t connected to them at all, that the rumor was true.

“Kmart is thrilled that we were the first reatil partner to create a custom apparel line for Nicki Minaj…As our partnership came to a close in 2016, we would like to thank Nicki Minaj for being a great partner and wish her continued success in her future endeavors.”

Though this happened last year, the timing of this info makes it looks like a week of L’s for Nicki.