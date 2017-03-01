The Game Goes after Meek Mill for Allegedly Helping Remy Ma with ‘ShETHER’

By Amanda Wicks

After accusing Meek Mill of being involved in the robbery of Nicki Minaj’s house, The Game continued going after the Philadelphia rapper.

Meek allegedly provided Remy Ma with all sorts of details for her scorching diss track “ShETHER” and The Game isn’t letting up on him for betraying his ex-girlfriend in such an underhanded way.

The Game shared a picture on Instagram posing in front of his bright yellow Mercedes, but it’s what he wrote in the caption that’s aimed at Meek. “I’ll smack the f— out this n—- for some Hennessy, tellin ya girl business to her mothaf—in enemy, these days n—– is worse than b——, say they got 40 glocks n then end up gettin stitches, I’m 6’5 250 pounds, it take 50 n—as off 2pac chest to knock eem down, & when you in LA you be walkin on egg shells, but when I find you u gone catch my fade like you catch L’s,” he wrote in a verse-like rhyme that called Meek out for being so loose-tongued.

The two have crossed paths before, but The Game has been sticking up for Minaj ever since thieves broke into her house, stole $200,000 in objects and vandalized her property.