The Ruff Ryders Doing a Reunion Tour?

The Ruff Ryders produced artists like DMX, The Lox, Eve and of course Swizz Beats and they were all lucky to have successful careers. Now after years of growth and vast changes as individuals, they’re coming together again on stage!

Swizz Beatz took to Instagram to make this huge announcement.

A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:41pm PST

There’s a link on Ticketmaster for the Ruff Ryders Reunion Tour and Friends-Past Present and Future show to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn April 21! There aren’t any other dates posted yet, but it looks like everyone from DMX to Drag-on is going to be in the building!

