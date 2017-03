The 90s are really back! The latest return comes from Xscape who announced that all four of the original members would be reuniting for a new album and even a tour. Tiny, Kandi and Tamika also confirmed the news during a recent interview. LaTocha missed the interview but she did post a picture on Instagram also confirming the news. They have also started an official Instagram account for the group’s reunion after almost 18 years.

Details here.