Cash Money Documentary Gets A New Release Date

March 2, 2017 6:57 AM By Melissa Lopez

Birdman announced yesterday that the upcoming Cash Money documentary Before Anythang: The Story Behind the Cash Money Record Empire will be released on Apple Music on May 12. Birdman said recently that movies are his “next mission” and this documentary is his first step in that direction. He noted that Drake started with acting and says while he feels they didn’t take advantage of some of those opportunities in the past that from now on “everything dealing with entertainment, we’re gonna be a part of.”

Watch the trailer below and get more info here.

