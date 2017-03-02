Nick Hissom Talks Transitioning From Pop To Urban

Nick Hissom is an artist making a lot of moves, and Jenny Boom Boom got the details on all of them– professionally and geographically– backstage at the GRAMMYs.

Nick Hissom has been a big deal in London for a minute, but now he’s living in the U.S. and he’s already making waves. His new single “Tie Me Up” features Bryson Tiller, and it racked up over a million downloads on Sound Cloud, weeks before it was officially released! “I was overwhelmed. I was so happy about it,” Hissom said. “But Bryson Tiller is the hottest thing in R&B, so I wasn’t really surprised.”

After the release of the single in March, Nick is going to focus on his full album, with even more features such as Rick Ross and Mario. Starting off as a pop artist, Nick is sort of going the opposite way most artists do, as he gravitates toward the Urban scene, from hip-hop to R&B. “I’ve never done an Urban record before, and so I had to hold my own in my space, because it’s very rare for a pop artist to transition like that,” he explained. “I started pop, and then wanted to do some other cool stuff. It’s an extremely lit world!”

“Tie Me Up” is set to drop this month. Nick Hissom’s new album is slated to release later this year.