Paige Mobley: From ‘Top Model’ To Family Traveler

Paige Mobley breaks down her new TV series with Jenny Boom Boom backstage at the GRAMMYs.

After a fierce season competing on America’s Next Top Model, Paige Mobley is ready to move on to her next project. While she’s proven her modeling skills on Top Model, she also wants to see America, through her unique perspective.

“My brand is very family friendly. I’m all about kids, and if I wasn’t doing modeling I’d be a teacher,” Paige explained. “My show is a travel show geared towards families; it’s fun family entertainment all around the United States.”

This opportunity presents a different approach to many more adult-oriented travel shows, which Paige believes could make her show a big hit. “I feel that there’s no show that touches that little corner. We just want some good, wholesome family stuff on TV these days, right?”

No word yet on where or when the series will debut, but Paige couldn’t be more excited about the project. “We’re pitching it, so stay tuned!”