Ray Parker Jr. Talks Ghostbusters’ Staying Power, New Edition Biopic & More

Everybody knows Ray Parker Jr. for his smash hit “Ghostbusters” theme song, but there’s more to him than that, including a surprise connection to the recent New Edition biopic. Jenny Boom Boom and Ray break it down, backstage at the GRAMMYs.

Ray Parker Jr. is proud of “Ghostbusters.” He was even happy to hear his song brought back in last summer’s new movie (though he hopes there will be more of it featured if there’s a sequel)… but he’s also had a long and celebrated career apart from the ‘Busters. He wrote many hits for others artists such as Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, New Edition… and even played with The Temptations.

In fact, Ray was featured briefly in BET’s New Edition biopic… though you might not have known it was him! “The guy that played me, they didn’t give him a chance,” Ray told jenny backstage at the GRAMMYs. “They only said my name ‘Ray’… they didn’t get the ‘Parker Jr’ part! [But] they played my song a lot, ‘Mr Telephone Man’.”

What would a Ray Parker Jr. biopic look like? “There’s no punching anybody out, no fighting. We’d just have to have a happy story,” he said… although he did share a story of the one time he tried smoking weed, so maybe that would add some drama? “I smoked a joint about five years ago in Holland, because it was legal,” he laughed. “I lit it and tried to inhale, and I was on the floor choking! That was the end of that experience.”

In the meantime, Ray is keeping busy with a new book, and a new album coming soon. And of course, there’s always the potential for his anthem to be resurrected once more, in the long-rumored Ghostbusters sequel.