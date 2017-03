LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Rapper Rick Ross attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Rick Ross got the help of Fat Joe, Slim Thug, Nipsey Hussle and E-40 for the remix, or refinance, of ‘Buy Back the Block.’

