Rio Mangini Is Stepping Up From Nickelodeon To The Big Screen

The actor and musician known for Nickelodeon’s Bella and the Bulldogs and MTV’s Teen Wolf talks about his critically acclaimed new movie with Jenny Boom Boom backstage at the GRAMMYs.

You might know Rio Mangini from his career on a variety of kids shows such as Bella and the Bulldogs… or more recently from Teen Wolf. But now the 14-year-old actor is jumping to the big screen with Bitch, the critical darling that played at Sundance. “Marianna Palka wrote it, directed it, and played the main character,” Rio said. “It was amazing.”

Rio, who on top of acting is also a classically trained pianist, even wrote three songs for the film. But that shouldn’t come as too big a surprise– talent runs in his family. In fact, Rio’s dad is none other than Academy Award Winning Sound Designer Mark A. Mangini, whose work was featured not long ago in Mad Max Fury Road. “It’s not just because my dad did an amazing job on it [sound design], Mad Max is truly a great film,” Rio said.

When you’ve got over 20 acting credits before you can even get a learner’s permit, that takes talent… so we’ll trust Rio’s opinion on that subject!