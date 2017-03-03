Edwin Hodge Talks “SIX,” Chicago Fire & The Next Purge Movie

The Purge actor Edwin Hodge caught up with Jenny Boom Boom backstage at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. With the $100+ million dollar blockbuster “The Purge” being one of Jenny’s favorite movies she was shocked when Edwin revealed that he was in all three movies. “Yea I played in all three and I was the same role in each one,” Hodge said. Edwin played the “Stranger” in the first film and reprising the same role in the sequel too. Edwin also discussed his work alongside James Caan in “The Waiting,” and ABC’s “Secrets And Lies.” His newest venture is playing “Robert Chase” on the History Channel’s first scripted military drama called “Six.” “Yea I’m apart of the Navy SEAL team SIX who attempt to eliminate a Taliban leader in Afghanistan when they discover an American citizen working with the enemy.” Check out the dope interview below.