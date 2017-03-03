Foxy Brown Working on a Diss Track to Remy Ma?

If you recall the lyrics in “Shether” Remy referred to a deaf person.

“Talkin’ s**t about me to a deaf b****/And usually I have sympathy for the impaired/But not when you hard of hearin’ from untreated gonorrhea

Remember Foxy Brown was deaf and if you go to her Instagram it’s clear that she has a lot of love for Nicki.

Foxy’s been seeing the feedback and commented under an IG post saying “I don’t battle I bodybag”.

Next thing I see is an audio clip of Foxy rapping over Jay-Z’s “Takeover”, the beat originally used to diss Nas.