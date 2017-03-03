Remy Ma Finally Reveals Why She Dropped Diss Tracks

March 3, 2017 12:26 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Remy Ma

Remy Ma just dropped a second diss record to Nicki Minaj called “Another One” *DJ Khaled* voice.  Many consider it lackluster compared to “Shether” but that hasn’t stopped Remy from opening up about the drama.

Remy took to her Instagram live to say that someone’s making calls, stopping her money.

 

She also went on the Wendy Williams Show to confirm that Nicki was the person behind these phone calls trying to stop her bag!

#RemyMa speaks on her beef with #NickiMinaj on @wendyshow . #wendywilliams #hiphop #ilovehiphoptv

A post shared by I Love Hip Hop TV (@ilovehiphoptv) on

We have no receipts but at least we know now that it wasn’t about the verse Nicki put on Gucci Mane’s “Make Love”.

