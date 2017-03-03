Remy Ma Finally Reveals Why She Dropped Diss Tracks

Remy Ma just dropped a second diss record to Nicki Minaj called “Another One” *DJ Khaled* voice. Many consider it lackluster compared to “Shether” but that hasn’t stopped Remy from opening up about the drama.

Remy took to her Instagram live to say that someone’s making calls, stopping her money.

#PressPlay: #RemyMa went live for a quick minute saying someone making phone calls trying mess with her coins. 👀👀👀 #NickiMinaj #remickibeef A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:04pm PST

She also went on the Wendy Williams Show to confirm that Nicki was the person behind these phone calls trying to stop her bag!

#RemyMa speaks on her beef with #NickiMinaj on @wendyshow . #wendywilliams #hiphop #ilovehiphoptv A post shared by I Love Hip Hop TV (@ilovehiphoptv) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:11am PST

We have no receipts but at least we know now that it wasn’t about the verse Nicki put on Gucci Mane’s “Make Love”.