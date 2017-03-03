Remy Ma Releases ‘Another One’ Nicki Minaj Diss Track

March 3, 2017 9:12 AM By Melissa Lopez

Remy Ma is taking a victory lap releasing ‘Another One’, her second Nicki Minaj diss track in a week. Listen below.

More from Melissa Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Tickets To Katt Williams
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live