Remy Ma Releases ‘Another One’ Nicki Minaj Diss Track

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Remy Ma attends the Front Row for the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show at The New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Philip Plein)

Remy Ma is taking a victory lap releasing ‘Another One’, her second Nicki Minaj diss track in a week. Listen below.

