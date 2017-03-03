Tiny Harris is New Owner of Co-ed Basketball League

With all of the negative attention regarding her relationship with T.I., Tiny is making boss moves. Tiny took to Instagram yesterday to announce that she is the new owner of the Atlanta Heirs. The Atlanta Heirs are the city’s first ever co-ed basketball team. It sounds like the team named after her and T.I.’s youngest daughter Heiress.
Proud to be the first female owner of a co-ed professional basketball league. Thx to everyone in this picture for helping me make this monumental boss move!! I'm excited to share this with the world and more so with my city #atlanta. I'm officially the owner of, "The Atlanta Heirs "!! ✔️ #veryproud #atlantaheirs #globalbasketball #atlanta #thenewave 🌊 #bossmoves #queenshit 👑👑👑 #Lucky7