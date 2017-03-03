Tiny Harris is New Owner of Co-ed Basketball League

March 3, 2017 1:38 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: tiny harris

With all of the negative attention regarding her relationship with T.I., Tiny is making boss moves.  Tiny took to Instagram yesterday to announce that she is the new owner of the Atlanta Heirs.  The Atlanta Heirs are the city’s first ever co-ed basketball team. It sounds like the team named after her and T.I.’s youngest daughter Heiress.

