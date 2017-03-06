Fantasia Hospitalized For 2nd Degree Burns

March 6, 2017 8:47 AM By Melissa Lopez

Fantasia was forced to cancel her show last night in Memphis after she suffered 2nd-degree burns on her arm. Fantasia’s husband Kendall Taylor posted a picture on her behalf on Instagram with a caption explaining that she would not be able to perform. In the picture Fantasia’s arm is bandaged up and she is covering her face with her other hand. The caption says that she “experienced an accident” that left her with 2nd-degree burns and while she still wanted to still perform it was best for her not to.

The post does not clarify what exactly happened but she does plan on rescheduling.

