Lil Wayne Announced He’s Going On Three Tours This Year

Lil Wayne announced on Instagram that he would be going on three tours this year plus he says he has new music on the way. The three tour he announced are the Kampus Krash, Kloser 2 U and World Wide Weezy.

As of now, the Kloser 2 U Tour is the only one with dates and tickets available.

April 14 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace

April 15 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

April 19 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

April 20 – San Diego, CA – CCCU Open Air Theatre

April 21 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Palladium

April 27 – Oklahoma City, OK –The Criterion

April 28 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

April 30 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

May 2 – Nashville, TN – Revention Music Center

May 8 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

May 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Monroe Live

May 11 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre