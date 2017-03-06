Lil Wayne Announced He’s Going On Three Tours This Year

Lil Wayne announced on Instagram that he would be going on three tours this year plus he says he has new music on the way. The three tour he announced are the Kampus Krash, Kloser 2 U and World Wide Weezy.
As of now, the Kloser 2 U Tour is the only one with dates and tickets available.
April 14 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace
April 15 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater
April 19 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
April 20 – San Diego, CA – CCCU Open Air Theatre
April 21 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Palladium
April 27 – Oklahoma City, OK –The Criterion
April 28 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
April 30 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
May 2 – Nashville, TN – Revention Music Center
May 8 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
May 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Monroe Live
May 11 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre