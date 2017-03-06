New Coca-Cola Commercial Shows Brother and Sister Competing for Pool Boy

March 6, 2017 1:51 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola breaks sexual orientation barriers with this new ad.  The story is about a brother and sister who both see a “hot” pool boy and want to be the first one to bring him an ice cold soda, to find that when they get there, their mom already beat them.  Check it out below.

