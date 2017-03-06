Travis Scott Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Amanda Wicks

Travis Scott will be kicking off his 2017 tour this week in New Orleans, where he’ll perform at BUKU Music + Art Project. The rapper announced Phase 1 of the Birds Eye Tour, which supports his sophomore album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight.

Besides performing at BUKU on March 10th, Scott can also be found at major festivals like Coachella and Bonnaroo this year. He’ll wrap up the North American leg of his tour June 8-11th in Manchester, Tennessee. After that, he heads to Europe for a handful of shows.

For ticket information, check out Scott’s website.

3/10 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music + Art Project

3/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Jewel

4/12 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

4/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/27 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale

4/30 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

5/2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

5/4 – Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion

5/5 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union

5/6 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

5/7 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud

5/11 – Houston, TX @ Revention

5/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion

5/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

5/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

5/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant

5/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

5/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

5/21 – Cleveland, IN @ Nautica

5/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau

5/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

5/27 – Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags

5/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Soundset

5/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

6/1 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Center

6/2 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

6/8-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

