Up Next Podcast: Episode 10

G. Money da Prince and DJ Meechie are #UPNEXT featuring emerging artists from the tri-state area, including Craigy F, Zoey Dollaz, Lamont Sincere, and more. Shout out to everybody that was in Bridgeport for the CT Artists Against Violence on Thursday February 23rd. Bridgeport came out HEAVY for Dimelo, with dope artwork and a positive vibe.

Listen to the full podcast now:

This week’s playlist:

1. Moosh & Twist – All Of A Sudden

2. Young CEO – Parents

3. Juice – Secure The Bag

4. Perry – Stranger

5. Perry – Prove It

6. Zoey Dollaz – Bad Tings

7. 6FO – Bout My Paypuh

8. Warren Wint – S.O.N

9. Ksubi Kayy – 6 Speed

10. Craigy F – Dope

11. Lamont Sincere – 2muh

12. Legendary Tay – Late Night

13. Brodie Fresh – Oh No

14. Ihatesunday – Up Now

15. 12 Rounz – Shame

16. Blaze The Dreamer – Take Me Down

17. Dimelo – Jodeci