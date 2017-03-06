Up Next Podcast: Episode 10

March 6, 2017 11:39 AM

G. Money da Prince and DJ Meechie are #UPNEXT featuring emerging artists from the tri-state area, including Craigy F, Zoey Dollaz, Lamont Sincere, and more.  Shout out to everybody that was in Bridgeport for the CT Artists Against Violence on Thursday February 23rd. Bridgeport came out HEAVY for Dimelo, with dope artwork and a positive vibe.

Listen to the full podcast now:

This week’s playlist:

1. Moosh & Twist – All Of A Sudden
2. Young CEO – Parents
3. Juice – Secure The Bag
4. Perry – Stranger
5. Perry – Prove It
6. Zoey Dollaz – Bad Tings
7. 6FO – Bout My Paypuh
8. Warren Wint – S.O.N
9. Ksubi Kayy – 6 Speed
10. Craigy F – Dope
11. Lamont Sincere – 2muh
12. Legendary Tay – Late Night
13. Brodie Fresh – Oh No
14. Ihatesunday – Up Now
15. 12 Rounz – Shame
16. Blaze The Dreamer – Take Me Down
17. Dimelo – Jodeci

