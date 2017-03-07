Azealia Banks Has A Warrant for Boob Biting

March 7, 2017 11:14 AM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Azealia Banks

Monday, a judge issued an arrest warrant against Azealia Banks for failure to appear in court.

Azealia Banks is currently battling charges of misdemeanor assault, attempted assault, and disorderly conduct.  The incident in question happened in 2015 outside of a private party at NYC’s Up&Down, where Banks allegedly punched and bit the breast of a nightclub security guard after they wouldn’t let her in.

Her lawyer appeared in court on her behalf to let the judge know Banks confused the dates and was in France for fashion week and business meetings.

I can’t imagine who would still want to do business with her after all of the bridges she appeared to burn.

