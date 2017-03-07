Watch Joey Bada$$’ Powerful Video for ‘Land of the Free’

By Annie Reuter

Joey Bada$$ makes a powerful, political statement in his new video for “Land of the Free.” The nearly five-minute clip includes the KKK burning a cross, a lynching in the desert and white police officers open firing on black men and women.

“Sorry America, but I will not be your soldier/ Obama just wasn’t enough, I need some more closure/ And Donald Trump is not equipped to take this country over,” Bada$$ raps on the track. “Still got the last names of our slave owners/ And the land of the free is full of freeloaders/ Leave us dead in the street to be their organ donors/ They disorganize my people, made us all loners.”

The video was co-directed by Nathan R. Smith and Joey Bada$$, and among the harsh images Bada$$ is shown rapping to young black children who are seated in a huddle dressed in white. It’s as if he’s giving them advice on how to live their lives safely and away from the hatred that awaits them.

“Can’t change the world unless we change ourselves,” he reasons.

“Land of the Free” will be featured on Joey Bada$$’ upcoming album All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, due out April 7.

