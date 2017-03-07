WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Travis Scott

March 7, 2017 9:43 AM By Kid Fresh

Travis Scott is coming to the Toyota presents Oakdale Theater this April, and we want to send you to see the show.

On Thursday April 27, 2017, Travis Scott Presents “Birds Eye View” Tour will hit the Toyota presents Oakdale Theater in Wallingford.  Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 8 at 10am at Oakdale.com, but we want you to win them with Hot 93.7… BEFORE you can buy them!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the Hot Morning Crew… AND KidFresh.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

