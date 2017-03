Saturday night, cops were called to Palace nightclub in Atlanta to stop an altercation Young Thug was involved. Thugger Thugger was at the party with his fiance Jerrika, when she got into an argument with Valerie Raven, someone thug used to work with. He stepped in and in his woman’s defense, he slapped Valerie across her face and she filed a police report for battery.

