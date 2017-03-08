Big Sean Becomes PUMA’s Creative Collaborator & Global Ambassador

It was announced at the beginning of the year that Big Sean had left Adidas and was signing a deal with PUMA. More details of that new deal have emerged as Sean has been officially named Creative Collaborator and Global Ambassador. As part of the deal Sean will be working with the brand to release a collection that is expected to be released in the spring 2018 season. He is also the face of their PUMA Classics campaign that will be launched this summer plus the brand is sponsoring his I Decided Tour.

