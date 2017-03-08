Fashion Tech Alert: Louis Vuitton Eye Trunk iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Cases

March 8, 2017 8:01 PM By Chuck West
Filed Under: iPhone 7, Louie Vuitton, Rick Ross

For those fashion and tech-obsessed folks out there, rejoice as LV has produced something dope for you.

Louis Vuitton has released specially designed iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases of its classic Eye-Trunk in anticipation of its upcoming collaboration with Supreme. But don’t get too excited, as the trendy luxury brand has outdone itself with the price tag (below).

If you everyday hustlin’ like Rick Ross, then head over to the Louie website for more info.

iPhone 7 Eye-Trunks:

Golden crocodile leather – $5,050 USD
Classic Monogram canvas – $1,180 USD

iPhone 7 Plus Eye-Trunks:

Golden crocodile leather – $5,500 USD
Classic Monogram canvas – $1,250 USD
Monogram Reverse canvas – $1,250 USD
Monogram Eclipse canvas – $1,250 USD

