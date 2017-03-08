T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle Will Air its Final Season

After five successful seasons, VH1 confirms that T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle will air its sixth and final season.

VH1 is incredibly proud of this long running series and our partnership with Tip and Tameka,” says Nina L. Diaz, EVP, Head of Unscripted, VH1 and MTV in a statement. “For six years, they have opened their home and shared countless family moments with us. Reaching 100 episodes is a milestone and we couldn’t be more excited to bring viewers the highly anticipated final season.”

With the marital issues and looming divorce case (that was allegedly dropped), VH1 says it has nothing to do with their seemingly dwindling marriage.

The final season will feature T.I. focusing on his political activism and music label, Grand Hustle, as Tiny gets ready for an Xscape reunion.

Seems like a good way to end a great series.