T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle Will Air its Final Season

March 8, 2017 12:49 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: T.I., Tameka "Tiny" Cottle

After five successful seasons, VH1 confirms that T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle will air its sixth and final season.

VH1 is incredibly proud of this long running series and our partnership with Tip and Tameka,” says Nina L. Diaz, EVP, Head of Unscripted, VH1 and MTV in a statement.For six years, they have opened their home and shared countless family moments with us. Reaching 100 episodes is a milestone and we couldn’t be more excited to bring viewers the highly anticipated final season.”

With the marital issues and looming divorce case (that was allegedly dropped), VH1 says it has nothing to do with their seemingly dwindling marriage.

The final season will feature T.I. focusing on his political activism and music label, Grand Hustle, as Tiny gets ready for an Xscape reunion.

Seems like a good way to end a great series.

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

DJ Wrexx BDay Bash @ Club NV
Win Tickets To Katt Williams

Listen Live