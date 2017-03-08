Trick Daddy & Trina Are Coming Back Together

Trick Daddy has announced that he and Trina are going back to Slip-N-Slide records and working on a new album together. Trick shared his enthusiasm for the duo to be back together saying “I just want this Trick & Trina record to be classic. I’m going to turn the Diamond Princess back to the Baddest B****.”

The two first collaborated in 1998 on ‘Nan’ but never actually collaborated on a full project. Slip-N-Slide CEO Ted Lucas said they are “excited about it, and looking forward to it.”

