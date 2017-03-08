Young M.A Drops New Track ‘Hot Sauce’

By Radio.com Staff

Young M.A has released a new track titled “Hot Sauce.”

While some female MCs have been busy with diss tracks, M.A doesn’t have the time.

“While they making disses, I’m just making hits,” the Brooklyn rapper spits. “Cause if it don’t make dollars it don’t make no sense. This is chess, not checkers, learn the game dude. But I just can’t relate, cause that’s what lames do.”

The track, which was produced by Showtyme On The Beat, will be featured on the forthcoming EP Herstory.

