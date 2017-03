The Brooklyn Nets will be hosting “Biggie Night” on Sunday, March 12th, when they take on the Knicks, in celebration of Biggie’s life and in honor of the 20-year anniversary of his passing.

The New York Daily News reports that Diddy and Big’s mother, Voletta Wallace will be present at the game and all four of his kids were invited. Throughout the game they’ll be playing Biggie’s music and will present a montage of vintage Biggie moments.