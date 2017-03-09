Diddy Announces Bad Boy Documentary Premiere

March 9, 2017 12:10 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Biggie Smalls, Notorious B.I.G., P. Diddy

We’ve all seen the Notorious movie and got a glimpse of Biggie’s rise to fame and his tragic fate.

But now we’ll be able to get the story of how it all began for Bad Boy Entertainment.

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story, directed by Daniel Kaufman, is a documentary that looks behind the scenes at the history and legacy of Bad Boy through the eyes of Sean “Diddy” Combs aka Puff Daddy, as he tries to reunite his Bad Boy family in the course of a frantic three-week rehearsal period. This documentary will show him reuniting with the biggest names from Bad Boy’s history for two of Hip Hop’s most sought after shows last year at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center.

 

