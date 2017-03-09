Diddy Announces Bad Boy Documentary Premiere

We’ve all seen the Notorious movie and got a glimpse of Biggie’s rise to fame and his tragic fate.
But now we’ll be able to get the story of how it all began for Bad Boy Entertainment.
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story, directed by Daniel Kaufman, is a documentary that looks behind the scenes at the history and legacy of Bad Boy through the eyes of Sean “Diddy” Combs aka Puff Daddy, as he tries to reunite his Bad Boy family in the course of a frantic three-week rehearsal period. This documentary will show him reuniting with the biggest names from Bad Boy’s history for two of Hip Hop’s most sought after shows last year at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center.
I am blessed to be introducing our film at the @Tribeca Film Festival. Tribeca brings the biggest names in entertainment and culture together with visionaries from across industries to celebrate the power of storytelling. There is no better place to share the story behind the Bad Boy movement and this unprecedented musical event! DIDDY.COM now for more info!! #Tribeca2017