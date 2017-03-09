Rick Ross On Remy Ma v Nicki Minaj: “Nicki, She Should Respond”

By Bill Sencio

He’s the first to admit he didn’t follow the beef too closely, but Rick Ross still had some opinions on the Remy Ma vs. Nicki Minaj beef that started raging again late last week. Rozay also weighed in on this feud, Drake vs. Meek Mill– and what he considers the most dangerous beef in rap history– when he spoke with the Hot Morning Crew.

The Remy Ma/ Nicki Minaj beef might have been put to rest after Remy followed up her pair of diss tracks “ShETHER” and “Another One” with an apparent call for peace. But if it were up to Rick Ross, Nicki would have handled things very differently on her end.

“After what [Remy] put out, Nicki should have been happy to go in there and handle this… I feel like that energy has been in there a long time,” he said. “Nicki, she should respond. Rozay would have. But you know I’ve always loved that. It’s a gladiator sport.”

Ross has had his share of beefs in the past, and as far as he’s concerned that’s just part of the game. “I created issues for myself on the way up, because I always loved them. They always entertained me,” he explained. “Ice Cube was always my favorite rapper, and when he fell out with NWA– the number one group at the time– I didn’t think he would be able to go to New York and put an album together with the Bomb Squad, Chuck D’s production crew. [I thought] he was in trouble. And when he came back and released, to me, the greatest debut solo album from the West Coast, I said when I get in the game I wanna diss too. I wanna beef.”

The rapper also had some thoughts on one of the most high profile feuds in recent time, between Drake and Meek Mill. But Rozay has been in the business long enough to know this beef would eventually fade away without much effort. “Ice Cube and NWA, it was really like, off with your head. Drake’s situation and Meek’s situation, to me, was more of a time play out type of thing. It wasn’t brutal at all, there was no threat, it just wasn’t that type of energy,” he explained. “Ice Cube and NWA, you were thinking I might wake up in the morning and somebody’s dead.”