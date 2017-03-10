50 Cent Greatest Hits Compilation Coming At The End Of The Month

50 Cent is releasing his first greatest hits album on March 31. The Best of 50 Cent features his biggest hits from Get Rich or Die Tryin, The Massacre, Before I Self Destruct and the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ soundtrack. Check out the tracklist below and more details here.

1. “In Da Club”

2. “21 Questions” (feat. Nate Dogg)

3. “P.I.M.P.”

4. “Disco Inferno”

5. “Candy Shop” (feat. Olivia)

6. “Just a Lil Bit”

7. “Outta Control” (Remix) (feat. Mobb Deep)

8. “Hustler’s Ambition”

9. “Best Friend” (Remix) (feat. Olivia)

10. “Window Shopper”

11. “Ayo Technology” (feat. Justin Timberlake and Timbaland)

12. “I Get Money”

13. “Straight to the Bank”

14. “I’ll Still Kill” (feat. Akon)

15. “Get Up”

16. “I Get It In”

17. “Baby by Me” (feat. Ne-Yo)

18. “How to Rob” (feat. The Madd Rapper) (BONUS TRACK)