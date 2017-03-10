Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson Fight Over Khloe

Khloe Kardashian decided it was good idea to introduce her ex husband, Lamar Odom, to her current bae, Tristan Thompson. Sources say that she wants to remain on good terms with Lamar, but when the time came to meet Tristan, Lamar came aggressively with a few friends, so naturally Tristan got defensive. So much so, that Lamar’s friends had to stop them from fighting. I’m not sure how Khloe thought this would turn out when not too long ago Lamar said he wanted Khloe back.

