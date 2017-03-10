Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson Fight Over Khloe

March 10, 2017 1:52 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: khloe kardashian, Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian decided it was good idea to introduce her ex husband, Lamar Odom, to her current bae, Tristan Thompson.  Sources say that she wants to remain on good terms with Lamar, but when the time came to meet Tristan, Lamar came aggressively with a few friends, so naturally Tristan got defensive.  So much so, that Lamar’s friends had to stop them from fighting.  I’m not sure how Khloe thought this would turn out when not too long ago Lamar said he wanted Khloe back.

Click here for full story.

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

DJ Wrexx BDay Bash @ Club NV
School Closings & Delays

Listen Live