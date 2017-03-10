Nicki Minaj Responds To Remy Ma With Drake & Lil Wayne In ‘No Frauds’

March 10, 2017 8:10 AM By Melissa Lopez

Nicki Minaj is finally responding to Remy Ma with the help of Lil Wayne and Drake in ‘No Frauds.’ Nicki raps about Remy going to jail, having surgery and Papoose ghostwriting for Remy.

Nicki also responded with an Instagram post saying “here @ Cash Money we don’t do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them.” She goes on to challenge Remy saying “U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give you half a million dollars if you can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name.’

Nicki also released two other tracks yesterday ‘Change It’ ft. Lil Wayne and ‘Regret In Your Tears.’

Listen to all three songs here.

