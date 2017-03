One of J. Cole’s new signees is out to prove he’s not just another new generation “mumble” rapper. The Atlanta rapper went to Shade 45 to bless the mic with pure bars. Check out the video below.

#JCole's new artist @jidsv from Atlanta freestyles on #Shade45… rate this from 1-10 🤔👇🏾 A post shared by Say Cheese (@saycheesetv) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:30am PST