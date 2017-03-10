Why Rick Ross Is Dropping ‘Rather You Than Me’ On St Patricks Day

Rick Ross will release his ninth album ‘Rather You Than Me’ this March, specifically on St. Patrick’s Day, and Rozay explained the significance of that day when he sat down with the Hot Morning Crew.

“March 17th is my daughter’s birthday, my first-born. That was the day I received my most precious gift,” Ross said. “So the 17th I’m looking at it, and it’s St. Patrick’s Day, [so I say] let’s do it big, we gonna party all around the world– that’s the party day. I always loved St Patrick’s Day.”

Back in the day, Ross never conceived a time when he would have made it to album number nine. Like many of artists at the top of the game, he stayed focused on his come up, one project at a time. “When you’re making your first album, you just pray everything goes right and it makes it out,” he recalled. “Did I know it was gonna be hella success? I didn’t know none of that. My first single was big, and they [the record label] understood that. They understood the message when I said ‘Let’s Boss Up’.”

With the new album about to drop and more projects in the works, Rozay is in a good spot. And he’s looking good while doing it, the result of a new diet and fitness regimen which has helped the rapper shed some pounds and look svelte. “I think the one reason I’ve been able to stick to my diet is because the things that I love the most, I still eat,” he explained. “I still love my Wing Stop Lemon Pepper, I still eat them twice a week. There’s certain things like that, that I feel if you took that away from me, one day I would just snap and go to Wing Stop and throw it all away. But by me still enjoying it, and cutting back on a lot of other things, I’m two years in and still holding it up.”

“I was close to being hypertensive. [My doctor] was telling me you only sleep 3 hours a day, you eat crazy, you have people make you food at 3 in the morning,” he continued. “We’ve gotta change it big homie. We’ve got to.”